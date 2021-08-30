Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are rainfall warnings in effect in the far north for Attawapiskat and Webequie.

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Webequie

Attawapiskat

Heavy rainfall with total amounts will generally reach 50 mm. Localized rainfall amounts near 70 mm are possible. Rain, at times heavy, is expected. Locally heavy rainfall expected to continue tonight.

An area of rain and embedded thunderstorms is forecast to move through parts of northern Ontario tonight. Plenty of moisture in the atmosphere will ensure that the rain will be heavy at times.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is 16 headed to a high of 25 today. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle this morning. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see clearing skies this evening. Fog patches will be developing before morning. Low overnight of 10.

Fort Frances Weather Outlook

It is 14 this morning in Fort Frances. Mainly sunny sunny skies are in the forecast. The High will be 23 with the Humidex at 26. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low overnight of 10.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

Sachigo Lake will see mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. Skies will be clearing this afternoon. High of 20. The UV Index will be 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies with an overnight low of 8.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

It is 15 to start the day in Dryden. Mainly sunny skies are in the forecast with a daytime high of 21. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies. Fog patches will be developing after midnight. Low overnight of 11.