Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have knocked down another illegal drug operation following the search Thursday evening of a Northside home.

As a result, a 59-Year-Old Thunder Bay man was arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit executed the search warrant at a residential address in the 100 block of River Street just after 5:10 pm on Thursday, August 26.

The search warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking at the River Street home.

When officers arrived they entered an RV, which was subject to the same search warrant, and located three suspects. An investigation revealed a local man was in possession of a quantity of suspected powdered cocaine, a quantity of Dilaudid pills and a quantity of cash believed to have been obtained through drug-trafficking activity.

As a result of their search, officers also located and seized a quantity of crack cocaine and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

A 59-year-old Thunder Bay man is charged with:

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Dilaudid for the Purpose of Trafficking

He was released with conditions and a future court appearance date. The Thunder Bay Police Service is not releasing the identity of the accused male at this time as the charges have not been formally sworn in before the courts.

The investigation remains ongoing.