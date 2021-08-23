TORONTO – COVID-19 Update – Ontario are reporting there are 639 new cases of COVID-19. This marks the 4th straight day that the COVID-19 numbers have been over 600.

This latest number is a slight decrease from the past three days reported cases.

There are 124 new cases in Toronto, 97 new cases reported in Peel Region, 91 cases in York Region, 64 cases in Hamilton, 30 cases in Durham and 18 in Halton.

Other regions that reported more than 10 new COVID-19 infections include Windsor-Essex (36), Middlesex-London (32), Ottawa (30), Simcoe-Muskoka (19), Brant County (15), Niagara (11), Waterloo (11) and Wellington (11).

There were no deaths reported.