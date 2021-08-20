United States Land Border Remains Closed to Canadians

By
James Murray
Pigeon River Border Crossing
Pigeon River Border Crossing

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Travellers hoping for a Labour Day weekend in Duluth have had those plans dashed by the United States.

The Canadian Border is now open to Americans.

The land border crossings for Canadians heading south will remain closed until at least September 21, 2021.

