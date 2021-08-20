Thunder Bay – NEWS – Travellers hoping for a Labour Day weekend in Duluth have had those plans dashed by the United States.

To minimize the spread of #COVID19, including the Delta variant, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through September 21, while continuing to ensure the flow of essential trade and travel. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 20, 2021

The Canadian Border is now open to Americans.

The land border crossings for Canadians heading south will remain closed until at least September 21, 2021.