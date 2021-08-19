KENORA – ELECTION 2021 – A Conservative government will address the housing crisis in Northwestern Ontario, says Kenora riding candidate Eric Melillo.

“There is a housing crisis in Canada and in the Kenora riding, and it’s only gotten worse under the Liberals,” said Melillo. “Our Conservative housing plan will increase housing stock by building one million homes over the next three years, investing in affordable housing, and bringing more rental units into the market – because everybody deserves a place to call home.”

The federal Conservative launched their recovery strategy today.

A Conservative government will also partner with Indigenous communities to implement a “By Indigenous, For Indigenous” housing strategy. “Instead of continuing outdated paternalistic policies, Conservatives are committed to respecting the autonomy of Indigenous communities and supporting them in meeting their own housing needs,” Melillo stated.

The Conservative housing plan includes: