174 People in Intensive Care Wards

TORONTO – COVID-19 Update – Ontario has reported 485 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. As well there are three additional deaths. Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says that there are 174 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (excluding ICU).

Minister Elliot in a tweet reports, “Due to a technical issue at CritiCall Ontario, today’s number of total patients in ICU is currently unavailable.”

This is however the second day in the reports where cases have dipped below the 500.

There are 348 cases reported on Tuesday.

Of those individuals with COVID-19 in today’s report, 160 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 14 are fully vaccinated.