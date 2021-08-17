Thunder Bay – POLITICS – A partnership between the City of Thunder Bay and various community organizations have launched a campaign today in response to Recommendation 112 of the Seven Youth Inquest that will aim to address racism and hate in Thunder Bay.

Recommendation 112 calls on the City of Thunder Bay to support the combined efforts of the Anti-Racism & Respect Advisory Committee and the Community Safety and Well-Being Advisory Committee to consult with community partners to develop a public education campaign about racially motivated crimes, specifically those involving the Indigenous communities residing in and around the City of Thunder Bay.

“We have spent a lot of time working with community partners to co-develop this campaign. Racism and hate are very serious and sensitive issues in our community-specifically for those individuals and families who have been profoundly impacted,” said Regina Mandamin, Manager of Indigenous Relations and Inclusion. “We want people to know that being “non-racist” isn’t enough. We need all Thunder Bay residents to step up and learn how to be actively anti-racist, so that Indigenous community members can enjoy the same level of safety and well-being, and have access to the diverse opportunities that the rest of the community enjoys.”

The City worked with members of the Seven Youth Inquest partnership, Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School, Northern Nishnawbe Education Council, Keewaytinook Okimakanak and Matawa Education & Care Centre, as well as the Thunder Bay Police Services Board and Thunder Bay Police Service. The City also consulted with representatives of Fort William First Nation, Thunder Bay Public Library, Lakehead Social Planning Council/211, Diversity Thunder Bay, and youth from the Thunder Bay Youth Inclusion Program and the Regional Multicultural Youth Council.

The social media campaign will run for five weeks.