Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Heat warnings are in effect across a broad area of Western Ontario. The heat warnings in Manitoba and Saskatchewan have ended.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 13 this morning to start the day in Thunder Bay, there is a heat warning in effect. The forecast is calling for sunny skies with a daytime high of 29, with the humidex at 36. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight will see clear skies which will becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h before becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 18.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is already 21 in Sioux Lookout. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High of 31 with the Humidex making it feel more like 40. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight we are calling for partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. Low overnight of 20.

Washaho Cree Nation

The cold spot in Ontario this morning is Washaho Cree Nation. It is 10 to start the day headed to a high of 19.

The weather office is calling for a few thunderstorms ending this morning then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with an overnight low of 12.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

A heat warning remains in effect for Kenora. Today will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this afternoon. High for today will be 32 with the Humidex at 40. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Skies will becoming clear overnight. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Low overnight of 22.