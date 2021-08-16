Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Hot enough for you? There are heat warnings out across all of Western Ontario.

Sachigo Lake, Washaho Cree Nation, Peawanuck and Attawapiskat at this time are the only regions NOT under a Heat Warning.

5:42 AM EDT Monday 16 August 2021

Heat Warning in effect for:

Western Ontario Communities

Hot and humid conditions will continue through Thursday.

Maximum temperatures: 29 to 34 degrees Celsius, with humidex values 35 to 41.

Minimum temperatures: 17 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is 18 in Thunder Bay this morning. Sunny skies and hot temperatures are in the forecast. The winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High for the day of 29 with the Humidex at 34. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 17.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 21 headed to a high of 31 in Sioux Lookout today. A Heat Warning is in effect. Skies will be mainly sunny. Winds will becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. The Humidex will make it feel more like 38. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with 30 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Skies will becoming clear overnight. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 20.

Washaho Cree Nation Weather

If you want to escape the heat, you could go north to Washaho Cree Nation. The high today will be 13 under mainly sunny skies. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h before becoming light early this morning. Winds will be east at 20 late this afternoon. The UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy, which should become overcast before morning with a 40 percent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm before morning. Winds will become southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low overnight of 10.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

It will be a balmy 32 in Dryden today. A heat warning is in effect. We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. Skies will become sunny this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Humidex will make it feel like it is 38. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight we are calling for partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Skies will become clear overnight. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 21.