Sioux Lookout – NEWS – Robert Bourcier of Tottenham pleaded guilty to careless use of a firearm. He received $6,000 in fines and a one-year hunting licence suspension. He will also have to successfully complete the Ontario Hunter Education Course before obtaining another hunting licence.

David Manuel of North York pleaded guilty to careless use of a firearm. He received $5,000 in fines and a two-year hunting licence suspension. He will also have to successfully complete the Ontario Hunter Education Course before obtaining another hunting licence.

Court heard that on October 19, 2020, conservation officers were conducting a moose decoy operation on the Star Creek Road, east of Sioux Lookout. This planned operation was in response to historical unsafe hunting practices and party-hunting-related violations observed in the same area. The moose decoy was situated on a commonly used forestry road where conservation officers controlled traffic in the vicinity of the operation. Both Bourcier and Manuel fired shots down the roadway at the moose decoy with high powered rifles. Bourcier fired three times, while Manuel fired once.

Justice of the Peace Jennifer Neil heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Sioux Lookout, on July 15, 2021.

Conservation officers continue to patrol and protect our natural resources during the current COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits, we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy.

