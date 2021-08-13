Blacksheep Mountain Bike Club is excited to announce it’s 6th annual Shuniah Forty Miner Presented by Tbaytel. With the small event we were able to hold last year fresh in our minds we are thrilled to announce that this year’s Shuniah Forty Miner will be back and bigger than ever! The 2 day celebration of Thunder Bay bike trails will feature a marathon XC mountain bike race with different lengths, the main one being 48K. The Shuniah Forty Miner will be taking place starting the evening of Friday September 10th and Saturday September 11th with the race taking place Saturday September 11th.

Situated on the shores of Lake Superior, Kinsman Park in Trowbridge forest plays host to the premiere bike festival in Northwestern Ontario. Racer packet pick up will be taking place Friday September 10th along with dinner and our keynote speaker Jenn Jackson, famous Canadian XC World Cup Mountain bike competitor. On Saturday we are expecting over 200 racers spread across 4 distances: 5k, 12km, 24km and the feature event the 48km race. After the race there will be dinner where racers can celebrate together while local live entertainment plays into the night.

“I’m super excited as Blacksheep is taking the annual Forty Miner to the next level with a multi day event presented by tbaytel. The trail system continues to expand leading to some updates to the traditional course which will now include one of the system’s most popular trails! After a capped capacity of forty miner last year it seems like everyone is stoked to get out riding and it looks like this year could be the biggest yet!” – Tristin Radley-Hansen, President of Blacksheep Mountain Bike Club

The Shuniah Forty Miner Presented by Tbaytel XC Marathon Race will feature 12 km laps around the beautiful Trowbridge Forest and Shuniah Mines bike trails. The race you register for will determine how many laps you do, one, two, or four. The bike trails, built and maintained by Blacksheep Mountain Bike Club, have been growing over the last 25 years. With more and more trail being built every year. Including a skills park that will be being built even during the event!

For more information and to register visit: www.blacksheepmtb.com We are excited to have everyone out racing, spectating, and enjoying the beautiful Trowbridge Forest Bike Trails. We will see you all at the Shuniah Forty Miner Presented by Tbaytel.