Thunder Bay – News – Adam Leslie MCDONALD, a 35-year-old Thunder Bay man has been arrested as a result of an ongoing investigation into the possession of child pornography.

Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crime Unit became aware in June, 2021 that a local Internet user may have been uploading material associated with child exploitation and abuse.

An investigation confirmed the local Internet user had uploaded multiple files that were consistent with child pornography. Further investigation led police to identify a suspect.

Members of the Cyber Crime Unit, with assistance from the Community Oriented Response (COR) Unit, executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 100 block of Kenwood on July 8, 2021.

Several electronic devices were seized as a result of this search, with at least one device containing material associated with child pornography.

Other seized devices remain part of the ongoing investigation.

Adam Leslie MCDONALD, 35, of Thunder Bay, was taken into custody in the morning hours of Friday, Aug. 13. He is charged with Possession of Child Pornography.

He appeared in bail court on Friday, August 13 and was released with conditions and a future appearance date.

The accused is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If you know someone who may be victimizing children online, please report your concerns to Cybertip.ca, which is Canada’s national tipline for reporting online sexual exploitation of children. You can also visit Cybertip.ca for more information about addressing child victimization.