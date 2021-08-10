KENORA – WEATHER – At 1:23 a.m. CDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

This cluster of severe thunderstorms is located 14 kilometres east of Maynard Lake, moving northeast at 85 km/h.

2:23 AM EDT Tuesday 10 August 2021

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Hazards: 90 km/h wind gusts, nickel size hail, and heavy rain

Locations impacted include: Manitou Falls, Anishinabi Lake, Camping Lake, Halvorsen Lake, Aerobus Lake, Wine Lake, Rice Lake and Wabaskang Lake.

Additionally, a second area of thunderstorms located north to south along the Ontario-Manitoba border is moving east at 80 km/h.