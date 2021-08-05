Thunder Bay – WEATHER – For Thursday there are not any heat warnings or advisories, there are still air quality alerts as a result of smoke from wildfires for the far western regions of Western and Northern Ontario.

The wildfire situation continues to impact air quality as wildfires continue to threaten communities.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is 17 under mainly cloudy skies this morning with a 60 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke will be a factor for today. Winds will become southwest at 20 km/h early this afternoon. High for Thursday will be 24 with the Humidex making it feel like 30. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see cloudy skies continue with a 70 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight with a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Winds will then shift to be from the north blowing at 20 before morning. Low overnight of 14.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

It is 19 to start your Thursday in Sioux Lookout. There is an Air Quality Alert in effect from the wildfire smoke. Skies are cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning then become north 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High for the day will be 22 with the Humidex making it feel more like 27. The UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see continued cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers early this evening with the risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke will continue. Winds will be from the north 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of 10.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

It is 7 this morning in Sachigo Lake headed to a high of 17. Skies will be clearing this morning with fog patches also dissipating this morning. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h becoming light this morning. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies with an overnight low of 8.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

There is an air quality alert in Dryden and area today. Cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm are forecast. Local smoke will continue to impact air quality. Winds will be from the southwest 20 km/h becoming northwest 20 this afternoon. High for Thursday will be 22. The Humidex will make that feel more like 27. The UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see continued cloudy skies. There is going to be a 70 per cent chance of showers early this evening with a risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke will continue. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h before becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of 10.