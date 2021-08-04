Ignace Ontario – The impact of smoke across the region becomes very apparent as you leave Thunder Bay and head west. Environment Canada has both heat warnings and air quality alerts in effect for a wide swath of Western Ontario, from Kenora into Thunder Bay.

Special air quality statement in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

High levels of air pollution due to smoke from ongoing forest fires.

Smoke plumes from active fires in northwestern Ontario and eastern Manitoba will continue, resulting in poor air quality. Low visibilities are also expected.

NetNewsLedger is on the road today, we are covering a Kenora story.

Travelling along the Trans-Canada Highway into Dryden today, the skies are very smokey.

There are not a lot of spaces available at motels and hotels along the highway. Part of that are people who have self-evacuated from some of the First Nation communities over fire.

Today due to concerns over Kenora Fire #51 which has has grown to over 171,000 Hectares and is now about 20 kilometres north of Wabaseemoong First Nation, an evacuation is underway.

Developing Story…