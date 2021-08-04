Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are Heat Warnings and Air Quality Alerts in effect across the region.

A heat event will continue today. Maximum temperatures will be near 29 degrees Celsius, with Humidex values in the mid thirties.

Minimum temperatures will be near 18 degrees Celsius.

Cooler temperatures are expected on Thursday after the passage of a cold front.

Heat Warning in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Thunder Bay Weather

Mainly sunny skies today with local smoke impacting air quality. Winds becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High today will be 29 with the Humidex value at 34. The UV index 9 or very high.

Night will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Local smoke early in the evening. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late in the evening. Low overnight of 19.

Sioux Lookout Weather

There are both heat warnings and air quality alerts in effect for Sioux Lookout.

Skies will be sunny early in the morning then hill shift to a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Widespread smoke becoming local smoke in the afternoon. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High for the day of 29 with the Humidex at 34. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm before morning. Local smoke will continue. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early in the evening. Low overnight of 19.

Pikangikum Weather Outlook

It is 18 this morning to start the day. There are heat warnings and air quality alerts in effect.

Today will see a mix of sun and cloud. Skies will become cloudy late in the morning with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Widespread smoke will impact air quality. High for the day will be 29. Humidex 32. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight we are forecasting showers with a risk of a thunderstorm. Low overnight of 12.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is 22 this morning to start the day in Kenora. Through the day there will be increasing cloudiness. There is a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Widespread smoke becoming local smoke in the morning. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 late in the afternoon. High of 29 for the day with the Humidex at 33. UV index 7 or high.

For tonight, skies will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There is a. risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Local smoke will continue. Winds will be south 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low overnight of 18.