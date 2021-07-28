Gaming can get extremely expensive after a while. This is often because players don’t keep their spending under control. There are many ways that you could reduce your costs. Sometimes, all it takes is drafting a budget and sticking to it. Being a savvy shopper and taking advantage of special offers is another way that you can save. Let’s take a look at some tactics you could use to make savings when playing online.

Buy Older Consoles

You shouldn’t dismiss older gaming consoles. There’s no reason to buy an overpriced PS5 when there are so few games on the market right now. The perfect time to buy an old console is when a new generation comes out. This way, the older console won’t be so outdated, and there will still be plenty of new releases as manufacturers try to squeeze as much profit from their consoles as possible. You should check if they still offer online support, however.

There are also cases when the progression between consoles is minimal and you can get roughly the same games with the same level of graphics on an older generation console. The Nintendo Switch is a perfect example. Games like Mario Kart 8 and Zelda Breath of the Wild on the Switch are both ports from the Wii U, and there isn’t that much of a difference between them except for the fact that the Switch is portable. However, if you do most of your gaming at home, there is no point in paying such a premium for basically the same games.

Use Bonuses and Offers

Gaming services will routinely run sales or offer coupon codes, so take advantage of them whenever you can. We would also suggest that you download the Honey app for PC. It will automatically search for the best offers without you having to do any of the legwork. Bonuses are very common when it comes to online casino sites, so take advantage of those as well. Casinos like www.rubyfortune.com/ca/ offer bonuses both for newcomers and regulars, so use them to stretch your dollar and enjoy their games for free.

Buy Used Games

Buying used games is another way that you can save tons of money. You should have no trouble finding used titles on sites like eBay or local classified sites. We would also suggest that you look at bundles. People who are selling bundles are often trying to make a large sum of cash fast and you’d be surprised at the type of deals you could make.

Simplify Your Setup

If you like playing on PC, don’t go all out on your setup. Chances are the games you’re trying to play won’t even use all of your specs, so be reasonable. You should also look into building your own PC if you have some expertise.

These are all simple ways that you can save money when gaming. You should always try to look for deals and be smarter with your purchase and you’ll be able to save a lot of money over time.