Joint Statement from Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Minister Greg Rickford:

TORONTO – Wildfire Update – Our government, through Emergency Management Ontario and the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, has committed significant resources to keep communities safe from wildfires across Ontario’s northwest and to support evacuations to host communities across the province.

This includes the evacuation of over 3,000 people through the complete evacuations of Poplar Hill First Nation and Deer Lake First Nation communities, and the evacuation of vulnerable residents of Pikangikum First Nation, North Spirit Lake First Nation, and Cat Lake First Nation. All requests for evacuations have been facilitated by the province, and over 600 wildland firefighters continue their efforts to contain and suppress the fires in the northwest, utilizing all available land and aerial equipment to protect people and property.

Emergency Management Ontario continues to work with municipalities across Ontario that are providing support and assistance to evacuees. We thank the many municipalities who have opened their communities to support evacuees and we continue to work collaboratively with municipal leaders to assess additional capacity, should it be required.

As this year’s wildfire season continues, we continue to support communities in the north, and remain ready to provide all necessary additional support as required. We are working closely with the federal government, which is responsible for the health, safety, and wellbeing of First Nation communities on-reserve. The province also continues to collaborate closely with affected First Nation communities, participating municipalities, the federal government, and the NGO sector to ensure that all necessary resources are deployed.