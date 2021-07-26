Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Another hot one today. There remain air quality alerts in effect for a wide swath of the region. Heading outside today? Make sure you are keeping well hydrated – Water better than sugary sodas and other beverages!

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 13 to start your Thunder Bay day. The high will be 30 with the Humidex value at 33. Sunny skies are in the forecast for this morning and then there will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Air quality will be impacted by local smoke. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers this evening and again there will be a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h before becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 15.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 14 headed to a high of 27 in Sioux Lookout. There is an air quality alert in effect. We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

Local smoke will impact air quality.

Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. The UV index is 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening and there will be a risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing later this evening. Local smoke will continue to impact air quality. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 12.

Sandy Lake Weather

It is 12 headed to 22 in Sandy Lake this morning. There is an air quality alert in effect. We are forecasting mainly sunny skies. Local smoke will cause issues. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h late this morning. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies. Local smoke from forest fires will continue to impact air quality. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of 11.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

It is 15 headed to a high of 27 today for Dryden. There will be sunny skies early this morning followed by a a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Local smoke will impact air quality. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this afternoon. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening then clearing skies. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Local smoke will continue. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 14.