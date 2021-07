Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Balmoral Street – Beverly Street entrance to Lakehead University remains closed this morning. Thunder Bay Police Service officers responded last night, just before 9:30 pm regarding a body of a male which had been located by a passerby at this location.

The male is deceased and this incident is under investigation by the TBPS Criminal Investigation Branch.

No further information is available at this time.

The other entrances to Lakehead University remain open to traffic.