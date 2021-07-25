Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are air quality alerts in effect for a large swath of the region this morning. As well there are still fog advisories in place along the north shore of Lake Superior.

The fog is expected to burn off early this morning.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is going to be a hot one in Thunder Bay today under mainly sunny skies. There will be local smoke this afternoon. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High of 31 with the Humidex value at 34. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight there will be a few clouds. Local smoke from forest fires will continue. Winds will be west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming north 20 then light late this evening. Low overnight of 15.

Sioux Lookout Weather

Sioux Lookout is under an air quality alert for Sunday. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning and this afternoon. As well there is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

Local smoke is impacting air quality. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High of 26 with the Humidex at 29. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke will continue to impact air quality. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight will be 12.

Marten Falls Weather Outlook

Marten Falls is under an air quality alert today.

It is 15 this morning headed to a high of 24 in Marten Falls. Skies will become cloudy this morning with a 30 per cent chance of showers later this morning. As well there will be a few showers beginning near noon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Local smoke will impact air quality. Winds will become northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning.

Tonight we expect a few showers ending near midnight then partly cloudy skies. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Local smoke will continue. Winds will be from the northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 8.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

It is 15 this morning in Dryden. Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning and this afternoon along with the risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Local smoke will impact air quality, however there is no alert in effect. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High of 27 with the Humidex value at 29. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke will impact air quality. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 14.