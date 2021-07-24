Thunder Bay – WEATHER – After a night of weather warnings and alerts, Saturday is starting out far calmer. There are only a few areas with weather alerts this morning. All warnings over thunderstorms and tornado watches have ended.

Through the day keep a weather eye and NetNewsLedger will work to keep you up-to-date on the latest weather issues.

Special air quality statement in effect for:

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

High levels of air pollution due to smoke from ongoing forest fires are expected through the weekend.

Smoke plumes from active fires in northwestern Ontario and eastern Manitoba will continue, resulting in deteriorated air quality. Low visibilities can also be expected, particularly in areas closer to the fires.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is 17 this morning in Thunder Bay. Skies are mainly cloudy. There is a 70 per cent chance of showers this morning with the risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning.

Skies will be clearing this afternoon. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High for the day will be 29 with the Humidex value at 32. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight expect a few clouds. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50 before becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of 16.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

It is 19 this morning in Sioux Lookout. Sunny skies are in the forecast. Local smoke will impact air quality. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High of 27 with the Humidex value at 30. The UV index is 7 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Local smoke will continue. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light after midnight. Low overnight of 16.

Washaho Cree Nation Weather Outlook

It is 17 this morning in Washaho Cree Nation. We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud to start the morning. Skies will be cloudy this afternoon with a 40 per cent chance of showers later this afternoon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Local smoke this morning will impact air quality. Winds will be from the west at 40 km/h gusting to 60. High for the day of 24. Humidex will make that feel like 28. The UV index will be 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers before morning. There is a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Winds will be from the west at 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light before morning. Low overnight of 9.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather Outlook

It is 19 to start the morning in Kenora headed to a daytime high of 27. Sunny skies are expected however local smoke will impact air quality. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. Humidex value is 30. The UV index is 7 or high.

Tonight the forecast is for a few clouds. Local smoke will continue. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of 18.