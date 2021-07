Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 1 (one) new COVID-19 case in residents in the TBDHU Region.

Current active cases is 1.

Effective Friday July 23, 2021, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) will no longer provide daily case reports via the Public Service Announcements on any day that they have zero cases to announce.