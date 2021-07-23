PICKLE LAKE – WEATHER – Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

At 1:32 p.m. CDT (3:32 p.m. EDT), Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to toonie size hail.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from Slate Falls to Broad Lake, moving southeast at 55 km/h.

Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts and quarter size hail. A tornado is also possible.

Locations impacted include:

Lac Seul, Vaughan Lake, Wapesi Lake, Lost Lake, Otatakan Lake, Dunbar Lake, Garbo Lake, Slate Falls, Adamhay Lake, North Bamaji Lake, Bamaji Lake, Roadhouse Lake and Blackstone Lake.