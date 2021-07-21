Another Southern Ontario Drug Dealer Busted

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Police have arrested three suspects, including one southern Ontario male, and seized cocaine and fentanyl following the search of a south-side home on Tuesday evening.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 400 block of Vickers Street North just after 5:00 PM EDT on Tuesday, July 20.

The search warrant was obtained as the result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity.

When police entered the home they observed multiple suspects inside, including one male who was attempting to flee through a window. All suspects in the home, including this male, were arrested without further incident.

Police searched the home and seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, a quantity of suspected fentanyl, a quantity of cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The estimated potential street value of drugs seized totals more than $23,000, and the value of cash seized is believed to total more than $30,000.

Alfred AMOA-YEBOAH, 26, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Breach of Probation

• Possession of an Identity Document

Shauna Marie BARRON, 34, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Derek Ronald PARCHER, 37, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Failure to Comply with Undertaking

All three appeared in court on Wednesday, July 21 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Signs of illegal activity: It is a Drug House?

If a property is being used for an illegal activity you may notice some common signs.

Seeing one of these signs doesn’t always mean illegal activity is going on, but if they happen often or together, a problem may exist.

Some common signs of illegal activity include:

frequent visitors at all times of the day and night

frequent late night activity

extensive home security

residents that are rarely seen, distant or secretive

windows blackened or curtains always drawn

neglected property and yard

people repeatedly visiting the property who only go to the door for a short time

residents who regularly meet vehicles near the property for a short time

strange odours coming from the house or garbage

garbage that contains numerous bottles and containers, particularly chemical containers

putting garbage in a neighbour’s collection area

If there’s a suspicious property in your neighbourhood, don’t investigate it or approach its residents. Your best bet is to call Thunder Bay Police or your local police.