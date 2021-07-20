Thunder Bay – Weather – It is a far different weather picture for Tuesday. A cold front is expected later today that should shift out the air quality alerts which were issued for parts of the region this morning.

There are no heat alerts in effect across the region Tuesday.

Special air quality statement in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility. Smoke is expected or occurring.

High levels of air pollution due to smoke from ongoing forest fires.

Smoke plumes from active fires in northwestern Ontario and eastern Manitoba continue to affect the area. Poor air quality and reduced visibilities are expected, particularly in areas closest to the fires.

Conditions are expected to improve later today as a cold front sweeps through northern Ontario and winds become more northerly. Some areas may experience a deterioration of conditions again on Wednesday.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 14 headed to a high of 22 today, about ten degrees cooler than yesterday. Mainly cloudy skies are here to start the day. Those clouds will be clearing late this morning.

Tonight will see clear skies with a low of 11.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 11 headed to a high of 24 for Sioux Lookout. Mainly cloudy skies will start your Tuesday. Skies will be clearing later this morning. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see continued clear skies with an overnight low of 12.

Attawapiskat Weather Outlook

Heading north, in Attawapiskat it is 6 headed to a high of 22. Sunny skies will start the day, but will become a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies that will be clearing before morning. Low overnight of 12.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

The region remains under an air quality alert from smoke. It is 14 under cloudy skies. Skies will becoming a mix of sun and cloud by later this morning. Local smoke will continue to impact air quality. High of 26 for the day. The Humidex will make it feel like 31. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies which will become fully overcast near midnight. Overnight the temperature will fall to 16.