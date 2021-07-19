Thunder Bay – WEATHER – As you head outside the first thing you notice is that it smells like a campfire. However it is not that the sacred fire at Confederation College has increased the level of smoke, it is smoke from wildfires across the region.

Special air quality statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility. Smoke is expected or occurring.

High levels of air pollution due to smoke from ongoing forest fires.

Smoke plumes from active fires in northwestern Ontario and eastern Manitoba will affect the area today. Poor air quality and reduced visibilities are expected, particularly in areas closer to the fires.

Conditions are expected to improve this evening as a cold front sweeps through northern Ontario and winds become more northeasterly.

Update: Fort William First Nation

Due to the heavy smoke in the community we are advising all community members stay indoors as much as possible.

We are currently sending home summer students that are working outside to ensure their safety.

Mountain McKay will also be closed for the day.

We will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds.

Thank you for your cooperation.

William G. Solomon

Fort William First Nation Fire Department

Fire Prevention Officer