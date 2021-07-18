Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are heat warnings and air quality alerts in effect for most of the region. The heat warnings of the past several days have extended further west and now include the City of Thunder Bay and Superior West.

There will be some relief from the heat by late Monday according to Environment Canada.

Communities in the far north of Ontario are already seeing the impact of the cold front moving in. It is 10 in Sachigo Lake this morning headed to a daytime high of 13.

Heat Warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

The heat event will continue through Monday.

Maximum temperatures from 29 to 31 degrees Celsius with humidex values in the mid thirties. Overnight cooling to temperatures in the mid teens are forecast.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It will be hot today with a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm. Hazy conditions with local smoke are expected. High for the day of 31. Humidex values of 36 are expected. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening again with the risk of a thunderstorm. Low overnight of 15.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 15 to start your Sunday in Sioux Lookout. There is a heat warning and an air quality alert in effect. Today will see a mix of sun and cloud. Local smoke will impact air quality. High 32 with the Humidex of 34. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight with the risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke will continue to impact air quality. Low overnight of 18.

Sachigo Lake Weather

The cold front promised for Monday by Environment Canada is making its way south. It is 10 this morning in Sachigo Lake headed to a high of 13.

Skies are cloudy. Rain showers will be beginning early this morning. There is a risk of thunderstorms early this morning. Total rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 mm.

Tonight will see showers ending after midnight then clearing skies with an additional 10 to 15 mm of rain likely. Low 9.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It is 21 in Kenora headed to a high of 31 for Sunday. There is a heat warning in effect. We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Hazy conditions from local smoke will continue.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Hazy. Low 19.