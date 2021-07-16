Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – At the time of this update there are 95 active fires in the northwest region. Thirty-two fires are not under control, 10 fires are being held, 15 fires are under control and 38 fires are being observed. A total of 10 fires were called out today.

Seventeen new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the early evening of July 16, with more reports yet to be investigated. Nipigon 52 (20 hectares, not under control) and Nipigon 53 (1 hectare, not under control) are located east of Steel River Provincial Park, approximately 27 kilometres north/northwest of Marathon. The fires received air attack this afternoon. Sioux Lookout 58 is located approximately 25 kilometres west of Slate Falls First Nation. The 1.0 hectare fire is not under control. Red Lake 118 is located near Indian House Lake, approximately 44 kilometres west/ northwest of Red Lake. The 1.0 hectare fire is not under control. Fort Frances 61 (0.6 hectares, not under control) and Fort Frances 62 (0.1 hectares, not under control) are located near Lower Manitou Lake, approximately 67 kilometres north of Fort Frances. Red Lake 119 is located approximately 22 kilometres south of Red Lake, the 0.3 hectare fire is being held. Red Lake 120 is located in a remote area approximately 55 kilometres southwest of Deer Lake First Nation. The 2.5 hectare fire is being observed. Red Lake 121 is located on a peninsula on the southern portion of Pakwash Lake, approximately 24 kilometres west/northwest of Ear Falls. The 0.2 hectare fire is not under control. Red Lake 122 is located near Upper Medicine Stone Lake, approximately 7 kilometres southeast of Madsen. The 1.5 hectare fire is not under control and received air attack this afternoon. Red Lake 123 is located near the west side of Pakwash Lake, approximately 28 kilometres west/northwest of Ear Falls. The fire is not under control at 0.1 hectares. Red Lake 124 (40 hectares, not under control) and Red Lake 125 (0.1 hectares, not under control) are located south of Insect Lake. These fires received air attack this afternoon Sioux Lookout 59 is located near Little Cat Lake, approximately 17 kilometres northeast of Cat Lake First Nation. The 10 hectare fire is being observed. Sioux Lookout 60 (250 hectares, not under control) is located approximately 17 kilometres east of Cat Lake First Nation. Nearby fire Sioux Lookout 61 (one hectare, not under control) is located approximately nine kilometres east of the community. Both fires received air attack this afternoon.

AFFES is currently responding to many fires on the landscape. Stay informed of the location, size, status of all active wildland fires in the province on the interactive fire map atOntario.ca/forestfire

The wildland fire hazard is predominantly extreme across the northwest region today.

Fires of Note



Kenora 51 Fire is not under control and remapped at 90,134 hectares. Crews are maintaining sprinklers on structures in the vicinity of the fire Fire has been active over the past several days producing smoke at the local level Crews are establishing hoselines on sections of the fire 13 crews and 12 helicopters are assigned to this fire. An Incident Management Team is established on the fire.

Red Lake 65 Not under control at 12,325 hectares Located approximately 13 kilometres west of Poplar Hill First Nation Aerial ignition was used to bring to the fire to natural boundaries along Stout Lake. Helicopters are bucketing water on fire’s eastern edge. The Ministry of the Solicitor General is in the process of conducting an evacuation of the community.

Red Lake 51 Being observed and remapped to 45,776 hectares Located 26 kilometres west of Deer Lake First Nation Crews working to protect community and critical infrastructure . The Ministry of the Solicitor General is in the process of conducting an evacuation of the community.

Red Lake 68 Not under control at 21,356 hectares Located southeast of Pringle Lake, approximately 55 kilometres northeast of Red Lake. 3 Crews are assigned to this fire. Crews are establishing hoselines on the west side of the fire

Red Lake 77 Not under control at 17,120 hectares Approximately 36 kilometres west of Red Lake Crews working to protect community and critical infrastructure



Restrictions due to forest fire activity in the Red Lake District

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, Red Lake District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity, an Implementation Order is now in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands.

All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Red Lake District office.

Specifically, all modes of travel and use of the North road, Pineridge Road, Suffel Lake Road, Iriam Road and the portion of Longlegged Road west of the junction of Conifer Road and Longlegged Road.

All modes of travel/access onto Storey lake, Philip lake, Nungesser lake, including the Sahkeesahkahteekoh weesuhkaheegahn (Pringle Lake, Dedicated Protected Area (Ontario Parks)); Woodland Caribou Provincial Park is closed. This includes all access points off Suffel lake Road, Pineridge Road and Iriam Road. Including all modes of travel/access from the Manitoba-Ontario boarder including the Little Grand Rapids dedicated protected planning area, Weeskayjahk Ohtahzhoganiing (Lake country, Dedicated Protected Area) and all Crown land as outlined in the hatched area identified on the Implementation order map.

For information on how to obtain a travel permit please call 807-727-1345.

To view a map of the implementation order area at ontario.ca/forestfire click here.

Restrictions due to forest fire activity in the Kenora District – Werner Lake Road

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, Kenora District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity from the Kenora 51 fire, an Implementation Order is now in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands.

All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Kenora District Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry.

This includes all travel and use of the Werner Lake Road from the Manitoba Border eastward to the end of the road.

All use or occupation of Crown lands, on or within 500 metres of the identified road, is prohibited.

For information on how to obtain a travel permit please call 807-468-2501.

To view a map of the implementation order area at ontario.ca/forestfire, click here.

Restricted Fire Zone in effect

Due to high to extreme forest fire hazard conditions, effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday July 10, the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has issued updated boundaries for a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay Districts and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Nipigon and Wawa Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care. You can learn more about Restricted Fire Zones here. For a more detailed boundary of the Restricted Fire Zone see the attached map, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire or find the map here.