TERRACE BAY – NEWS – A traffic stop in Terrace Bay has led to drug trafficking charges for two men.

On 14 July 2021 at 11:25 am EDT, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a motor vehicle on Highway 17 in the Township of Terrace Bay.

The police officer’s investigation led to the arrest of two males for drug offences.

A search of the vehicle incident to arrest located a quantity of cocaine.

William BARRY 34-years-old of Schreiber, Ontario is charged with the following offences:

One count of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking (cocaine), contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Section 5(2)

Driving while under Suspension, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act Section 53(1)

Use plate not authorized for vehicle, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act Section 12(1)(d)

Owner operate motor vehicle on a highway – no insurance, contrary to the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act Section 2(1)(a)

Geoffery BARRY 32-years-old of Schreiber, Ontario is charged with the following offence;

One count of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking (cocaine), contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Section 5(2)

Both accused have been released and will appear in the Schreiber Ontario Court of Justice to answer to these charges.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.