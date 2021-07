Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – It is a streak worth reporting. Normally to report that “nothing happened” isn’t really news, but when it is good news it is worth it.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting for the eighth straight day that there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the district.

There is only one case active at this time.

Ontario is moving to open up the economy more this weekend, let us all take the extra care needed to make sure we all together keep this streak going.