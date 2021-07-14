Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Heading into mid-week there are no heat warnings in effect across the region. There are still several air quality alerts due to smoke from forest fires.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

Mainly sunny are in store for the city for Wednesday. There will be some local smoke early this morning. High of 24 for the day with the Humidex at 27. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see clear skies with an overnight low of 13.

Sioux Lookout Weather

There remains a Special Air Quality Alert for Sioux Lookout. Sunny skies to start the morning that will become a mix of sun and cloud near noon.

Local smoke will be impacting the area. Today’s high 26. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see clearing skies. Local smoke will continue to impact air quality. Low of 13 overnight.

Sachigo Lake Outlook

It is 10 this morning in Sachigo Lake. Mainly sunny to start the day with increasing cloudiness this morning and a 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this afternoon. High for the day of 23. Humidex will be at 25. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low of 12 overnight is expected.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

Kenora is under an Air Quality Alert as smoke from local fires continue to impact the area. Sunny skies to start the morning, which will becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. High for the day is going to be 27. Humidex will feel like 30. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight, skies will be clearing this evening. Local smoke will continue. Low overnight of 15.