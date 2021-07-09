Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have made an arrest in what has been a series of recent robberies at local convenience stores. A 25-year-old man was arrested Friday morning following investigation by the Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit of the Thunder Bay Police.

Police report that the first reported robbery took place in the evening hours of Wednesday, June 23 at the Circle K convenience store at 1315 Arthur Street East. At that time the male suspect entered the store, approached the clerk, made demands for money and then fled the area on foot.

Surveillance footage showing the male suspect at the time of the June 23 robbery was obtained. Clips from that footage was distributed to the public and media on Wednesday, July 7.

As a result of that ongoing investigation, a suspect was identified and connected to that and five other convenience store robberies. Incidents took place between June 23 and Sunday July 4.

The investigation also revealed the accused was in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Members of the BEAR Unit located and arrested the accused just before 8:30 am on Friday, July 9.

A 25-year-old Thunder Bay man is expected to face charges of:

• Robbery x 6

• Disguise with Intent x 6

• Possession of Stolen Property Over $5,000

• Breach of Probation x 7

The suspect is now in custody and is expected to appear in bail court on Saturday, July 10.

The identity of the accused is being withheld until the charges against him are formally sworn in by the courts.

NetNewsLedger will be updating this report once the suspect’s name is released.