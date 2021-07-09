Thunder Bay – Weather – There are Air Quality Alerts in effect for much of Northern Ontario today. Across the region temperatures are going to ramp back up heading into the weekend.

Thunder Bay Outlook

It is 8 this morning in Thunder Bay. We are calling for clear skies. Friday’s high will be 27 with the humidex at 29. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see a few clouds with an overnight low of 12.

Sioux Lookout Weather

Sioux Lookout is under an Air Quality Alert over local smoke. Friday will see a high of 28 under a mix of sun and cloud. The UV index is at 7 or high.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. Local smoke will remain in the area. Low overnight of 15.

Washaho Cree Nation

It is 8 under clearing skies in Washaho Cree Nation this morning. High for Friday of 15. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies this evening and after midnight followed by partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low of 7.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It 16 to start your Friday in Kenora headed to a high of 26. Skies are mainly cloudy. The Humidex will make it feel like 29. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with an overnight low of 16.