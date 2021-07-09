Thunder Bay – There is nothing more frustrating that going out in the morning to find you are the victim of a crime.

From your vehicle have been broken into, to property stolen or damaged in your yard, the sense of frustration can be strong.

Follow these tips to prevent these types of thefts from occurring:

Ensure bicycles/scooters are locked up and/or put away

Put identifying marks/numbers or serial numbers on bikes, lawn mowers, quads, outdoor equipment/tools

Put away children’s toys and bikes

Put away all tools

Lock the front door even when outside in the back yard

Ask a neighbour to take care of the yard & take in papers if you plan to be away

Turn on outside lights in the evening and install motion sensor lights

Similar to the above tips, here are some more ideas to keep your home, vehicle and property more secure from theft”:

Every night at 9 PM:

Remove valuables from your vehicle and ensure it’s locked, windows are closed, and if possible, your vehicle’s parked in a garage.

Close all garage windows and lock any garage doors, especially those leading into your house.

Keep your vehicle registration and insurance documents secure. The documents can be used to commit other crimes.

Check and lock all house doors and shut all windows.

Turn on an exterior light.

Close and lock your fence gate.

Lock your shed.

Put away bikes and toys in your yard.

Park in the garage instead of the street, if possible.

We all have a role to play in keeping our homes, neighbourhoods and community safe.

If you see something or feel something is suspicious, do not assume someone else has reported it, write it down and call the police.