Thunder Bay – Weather – The respite from the blistering heat continues. The coolest place, temperature wise in Ontario is Armstrong where it is plus one.

Thunder Bay is at five this morning, Sioux Lookout is at 9, and Kenora is at 11.

By the weekend, temperatures will start climbing again. Daytime highs in the 30 degree range are likely by Sunday.

Thunder Bay Outlook

Sunny skies to start the day in Thunder Bay. Skies will become a mix of sun and cloud this morning. High 18. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will start with partly cloudy skies which will be clear this evening. Low overnight of 7.

Sioux Lookout Weather

A mix of sun and cloud is in store for Sioux Lookout today. Skies will be clearing late this morning. High of 22. The UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight we are calling for clear skies with an overnight low of 9.

Sachigo Lake Weather

It is going to be 24 for a daytime high in Sachigo Lake today. Sunny skies and a UV index of7 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 13.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Outlook

It is 11 to greet you this morning in Kenora. The high for the day under clear skies will be 22.

The UV index will be 7 or high. Tonight we are calling for clear skies with an overnight low of 13.