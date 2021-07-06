Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – At the time of this update there were 77 active fires in the region. 28 fires are not under control, one fire is being held, 25 are being observed and 23 fires are under control.8

There were ten new fires confirmed in the northwest region by the late afternoon of July 06 with more reports being investigated at the time of this update.

Thunder Bay 61 has been declared out at 0.1 hectares and was located near Garden Lake, approximately 126 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay. Red Lake 78 is not under control at 0.3 hectares and is located near Burntwood Lake, approximately 64 kilometres northwest of Red Lake. Nipigon 20 is not under control at 0.2 hectares and is located near Twomey Lake, approximately 35 kilometres southeast of Geraldton. Sioux Lookout 46 is being observed at 10 hectares and is located near Creamer Lake, approximately 51 kilometres northeast of Cat Lake First Nation. Nipigon 21 is not under control at 0.5 hectares and is located near Beatty Lake, approximately 50 kilometres west of Geraldton Sioux Lookout 47 is being observed at 2 hectares and is located near Keyuk Lake, approximately 31 kilometres north of Cat Lake. Sioux Lookout 48 is not under control at 1 hectare and is located on an island on Cat Lake, approximately 2 kilometres west of Cat Lake First Nation. Red Lake 79 is not under control at 8 hectares and is located near Upper Goose Lake, approximately 109 kilometres northeast of Red Lake. Red Lake 80 is not under control at 0.5 hectares and is located near Madden Lake, approximately 123 kilometres northeast of Red Lake. Nipigon 22 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Papoose Creek, approximately 115 kilometres northeast of Geraldton.



The wildland fire hazard is mainly high across the region. There are areas of extreme hazard in the districts of Red Lake and Nipigon. There are a few areas of low to moderate hazard scattered around the region.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Fires of Note

Kenora 51

The fire has been remapped to a size of 28,454 hectares.

Fire has been active over the past several days producing smoke at the local level

12 crews and eight helicopters are assigned to this fire.

An Incident Management Team is established on the fire.

Fort Frances 47

Fire remains not under control at a size at 407 hectares.

11 crews continue to extinguish hot spots on this fire.

Restricted Fire Zone to be declared in areas of the Northwest Region

Due to the high to extreme forest fire hazard, effective 12:01 am Wednesday June 30, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has implemented a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances and Dryden Districts, and southern portions of Sioux Lookout and Red Lake Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care. You can learn more about Restricted Fire Zones here. For a more detailed boundary of the Restricted Fire Zone, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Restrictions due to forest fire activity in the Fort Frances District

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Fort Frances District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity from the Fort Frances 47 fire, an Implementation Order is now in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands.

All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Fort Frances District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

This includes all travel on Northwest Bay Road outside of Naicatchewenin First Nation, including West Spencer Road, Woody Road, Alex Road, and Kaiarskon South Road. Also including Charles Road south of the kilometre marker 24 and all branch roads associated with the previously identified road networks.

All use or occupation of Crown lands, on or within 500 metres of the identified roads, is prohibited.

For information on how to obtain a travel permit please call 807-271-0216.