Thunder Bay – Entertainment – This summer’s Live on the Waterfront series, presented by Ontario Power Generation, will celebrate local talent. With the COVID-19 restrictions continuing to remain in place, the popular summer performance series will pivot again, offering participants a few different ways to watch. Live on the Waterfront – Parkade Sessions, will take place four Wednesdays this summer on July 14, July 28, Aug. 11, and Aug. 25, 2021, beginning at 7 pm.

This year’s concert series will offer various music genres while showcasing the local talent and beauty of the area. The new format will offer viewers three different ways to watch; from your device, at the drive-in, and a small number in-person. Advance tickets are required for the in-person and drive-in options. The live performance will be filmed from the top floor of the downtown waterfront parkade and will be broadcast for all to watch on their electronic devices or by enjoying them with others at the Boomer’s Drive-In Theatre in Murillo. In addition to the concert at Boomer’s Drive-In, a complimentary movie will be screened after the show.

“With the restrictions in place around social gathering, events, and programming, we’ve had to adapt,” said Louisa Costanzo, Supervisor, Cultural Development & Events. “Using a hybrid approach will allow viewers to have various ways to watch and support. We are excited for the opportunity to celebrate local talent this summer and the hybrid event brings us a little closer to the in-person events we long for.”

This season’s line-up includes many great performers, including the awarding-winning Shy-Anne Hovorka; Sean Skiez, who will bring his catchy, relatable songs; CBC Searchlight finalists Lockyer Boys; and Sunday Wilde to name a few. To watch the performances or purchase tickets, visit www.thunderbay.ca/live

2021 Live on the Waterfront – Parkade Sessions Line Up:

July 14 – Shy-Anne Hovorka, Greenbank and Tim Albertson

July 28 – Lockyer Boys, Danielle Pollari and Christ Talarico

August 11 – Robin Ranger Trio, Sunday Wilde and The JB Band

August 25 – Jean-Paul De Roover & the Bandaid Solution, Sean Skiez and Mood Indigo

Live on the Waterfront – Parkade Sessions is proudly presented by Ontario Power Generation. For more information, and to view the 2021 Events Guide, visit www.thunderbay.ca/events