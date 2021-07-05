Thunder Bay – NEWS – “I would like to thank all faculty members, staff, students and others who supported these efforts,” said Dr. David Richards, Dean of the Faculty of Business Administration.

Accreditation with AACSB International (AACSB) indicates that students receive a high-quality business education from an institution that values excellence, innovation and continuous improvement.

Lakehead University’s Faculty of Business has had its AACSB accreditation extended for five years and it now includes both the Orillia and Thunder Bay campuses.

The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business peer review team met with faculty, staff, students, and alumni in mid-March to conduct this intense peer-review process. Several aspects of the Faculty of Business of Administration’s degree programs were assessed, including pedagogic strategies, program quality, learning outcomes, and student success.

“AACSB accreditation is an incredible achievement by our Faculty and a recognition of the exceptional experience that students can expect when pursuing a business degree at Lakehead University,” said Dr. David Barnett, Provost and Vice-President (Academic).

For more than a century, AACSB accreditation has been synonymous with the highest standards in business education. Today, a total of 901 institutions across 58 countries and territories have earned AACSB accreditation in business.

“AACSB congratulates each institution on their achievement,” said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice-president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB.

“Every AACSB-accredited school has demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning. The intense peer-review process exemplifies their commitment to quality business education.”