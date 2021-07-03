Thunder Bay – WEATHER – We are a region of contrasts this morning. The Hot spot in Ontario at 23.2 °C or 73.8 °F is in Pickle Lake. The Cold spot in Ontario at 2.4 °C or 36.3 °F is at Peawanuck Airport.
Environment Canada has continued the heat warnings for much of Western and Northern Ontario.
Heat Warning in effect for:
- City of Thunder Bay
- Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika
- Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake
- Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Marten Falls
- Webequie
- Pickle Lake – Cat Lake
- Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake
- Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell
- Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake
- Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul
- Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park
- Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog
- Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson
- Dryden – Vermilion Bay
- Ignace – English River
- Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River
- Seine River Village – Mine Centre
- Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park
- Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid
- Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake
- Cloud Bay – Dorion
- Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake
- Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat
- Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa
Thunder Bay Weather
It is 21 this morning, skies are clear, but there is smoke in the air. We are headed to a high of 35 today. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light near noon. The Humidex value will be 41. The UV index 9 or very high.
The City of Thunder Bay has enacted a Heat Emergency – bringing relief in cooling spots and services for the most vulnerable.
Tonight will see clear skies with a low of 18.
Sioux Lookout Weather
It is 17 this morning in Sioux Lookout. Skies are clear, there is local smoke in the air. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High of 35 with the Humidex at 40. The UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight clear skies with local smoke in the air are expected. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 20.
Washaho Cree Nation
Highlighting the contrasts, it is 3 in Washaho Cree Nation this morning. Cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of drizzle early this morning is in the forecast. Skies will be clearing this afternoon. Fog patches will dissipate this morning. Winds will become southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High for Saturday will be 22. The UV index 7 or high.
Tonight will see clear skies early this evening followed by partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low overnight of 16.
Kenora and Lake of the Woods
It is 21 headed to a high of 35 in Kenora for Saturday. Sunny skies with local smoke and winds southwest 20 km/h before becoming light later this morning. Winds will be picking up becoming south 20 gusting to 40 early this afternoon.
The UV index 9 or very high.
Tonight will see clear skies this evening and after midnight then partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers before morning. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm before morning. Local smoke will continue. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 21.