Thunder Bay – WEATHER – We are a region of contrasts this morning. The Hot spot in Ontario at 23.2 ° C or 73.8 ° F is in Pickle Lake. The Cold spot in Ontario at 2.4 ° C or 36.3 ° F is at Peawanuck Airport.

Environment Canada has continued the heat warnings for much of Western and Northern Ontario.

Heat Warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Marten Falls

Webequie

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 21 this morning, skies are clear, but there is smoke in the air. We are headed to a high of 35 today. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light near noon. The Humidex value will be 41. The UV index 9 or very high.

The City of Thunder Bay has enacted a Heat Emergency – bringing relief in cooling spots and services for the most vulnerable.

Tonight will see clear skies with a low of 18.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 17 this morning in Sioux Lookout. Skies are clear, there is local smoke in the air. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High of 35 with the Humidex at 40. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight clear skies with local smoke in the air are expected. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 20.

Washaho Cree Nation

Highlighting the contrasts, it is 3 in Washaho Cree Nation this morning. Cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of drizzle early this morning is in the forecast. Skies will be clearing this afternoon. Fog patches will dissipate this morning. Winds will become southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High for Saturday will be 22. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies early this evening followed by partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low overnight of 16.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is 21 headed to a high of 35 in Kenora for Saturday. Sunny skies with local smoke and winds southwest 20 km/h before becoming light later this morning. Winds will be picking up becoming south 20 gusting to 40 early this afternoon.

The UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight will see clear skies this evening and after midnight then partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers before morning. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm before morning. Local smoke will continue. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 21.