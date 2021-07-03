KENORA- The 13th “Maybe Annual” Coney Island Music Festival – presented by The Standard Insurance and Wawanesa – supported by the Kenora and Lake of the Woods Regional Community Foundation – is being held on Coney Island on the northern most channel of Lake of the Woods in the City of Kenora on Sunday July 25thfrom noon to 5pm.

Co-Founders and Committee members met recently to confirm that the 13th event will take place this summer.

“With our presenting partners The Standard Insurance and Wawanesa back on board, along with our supporting partners from the Kenora and Lake of the Woods Regional Community Foundation we are in solid shape to produce this year’s festival”, said Ferg Devins, Co-Founder of the festival.

“Last year our committee pivoted to a totally virtual and safe distanced venue on a private dock on Coney Island, but this year we will be returning to the ConeyFest stage next to the Snack Shack on Coney Island”, said Co-Founder Ferg Devins. “Conditions on how many people might be able to attend will be dependent on local COVID restrictions at the time”, said Devins. “We will work with city officials, the local health unit and OPP to ensure that we are staging a safe and secure and enjoyable family event”, said Devins.

This year’s line-up includes – local artist Mike Procyshyn and Lonesome Boxcar who are launching a new album this summer, local / Winnipeg artist and band Lindsay Thompson “LLUX”, local band Rooted, Clark Copland with an album launch planned for July 29th, Winnipeg’s Juno Award winning artist Brent Parkin and Thunder Bay’s touring act Honest Heart Collective.

The Standard Insurance Team will be broadcasting live from the venue, thanks to Kenora’s Donny B supporting the festival with a rocket hub for live streaming.

Jenn Schott’s Snack Shack will be operating the day of the festival.

Plan for a safe social distanced ConeyFest13 on Sunday July 25th.