Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Are you ready for some summer heat? The sweltering heat wave that has impacted Western Canada over the past week is now into our region.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of Western and Northern Ontario.

Heat Warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Marten Falls

Webequie

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

The dome of intense heat that has been in place over western Canada will move into northwestern Ontario today. Daytime highs will climb into the low- to mid-thirties. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens, providing little relief from the heat. Humidex values near 40 are expected on the weekend.

This extreme heat will last through the weekend and possibly into Monday for some areas.

Thunder Bay Outlook It is 11 this morning headed to a high of 30. Skies will be clearing this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late this afternoon. The Humidex will make it feel more like 34. The UV will be index 9 or very high.

Tonight clear skies with an overnight low of 19.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 16 to start the morning in Sioux Lookout. Clearing skies are expected with winds becoming west 20 km/h late this morning. High of 34 is expected today with the Humidex making it feel more like 36. The UV index will be 9 or very high.

Tonight we are expecting clear skies. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 19.

Sandy Lake Weather

It is 20 to start the day in Sandy Lake headed to a high of 35 with the Humidex making it feel more like 40. Sunny skies with the wind from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this afternoon. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see clear skies with an overnight low of 21.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is 19 in Kenora headed to a high of 33 today under sunny skies. The Humidex will make it feel like 35. The UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight will see clear skies with an overnight low of 20.