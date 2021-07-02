GREENSTONE – NEWS – A traffic stop on June 30, 2021, by members of the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the Greenstone OPP Crime Unit, Greenstone Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) on Highway 11 near the Town of Geraldton resulted in the arrest of three people.

The traffic stop was a result of ongoing drug trafficking investigations in the community.

OPP say that the arrest of the driver and two passengers also led to the seizure of a quantity of drugs including cocaine and methamphetamine along with approximately $1000 in cash.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $10,000.

Guy FORTIER, 56 years-old of Geraldton, ON has been charged with:

Two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purposes of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Catherine HARDY, 39 years-old of Longlac, ON has been charged with:

Two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purposes of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Natasha SHAGANASH, 36 years-old of Longlac, ON has been charged with:

Two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purposes of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

All three accused made a brief court appearance in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay, Ontario on July 1, 2021 by video to answer to the charges and were remanded into custody.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.