Sioux Lookout, ON – Last Wednesday’s storm system caused significant damage throughout the Municipality, with work crews and local residents still cleaning up the damage and debris.

The Municipality of Sioux Lookout continues to explore all recovery assistance options available. At this time, we suggest that anyone who has experienced damage to their home or property to work with their insurance provider to recover the cost of repairs.

Assistance may become available through Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians (DRAO) if it is determined that the area is eligible. Some key points for eligibility include:

Residents must go through their private insurance first.

 Only costs over and above private insurance may be eligible for DRAO funding, including a $500 deductible.

The decision to activate the DRAO program (or not) from the Minister's office is forthcoming as damages are assessed and become more evident.

 The program assists with main residential essential needs. Things like boats, docks, cottages and recreation homes are not eligible.

Please note that eligibility for the DRAO has NOT been determined and home owners should NOT try applying for relief at this time.

To help determine eligibility, we have released a survey for local residents who have experienced damages and loss, due to the storm. This survey will be used solely to help determine what options for assistance may be available. We encourage everyone who experienced storm damage to take part in this online survey by Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SLKTstormJune2021.

Additionally, the Municipality will be exploring our eligibility for the Municipal Disaster Recovery Assistance (MDRA). The MDRA program helps municipalities recover from extraordinary costs after a natural disaster. The MDRA program requires:

 The Municipality must first go through its private insurance.

 Costs must meet 3% of the municipality’s Own Purpose Taxation, which is $290,513 (based on Sioux Lookout’s 2019 financial