Thunder Bay – Thunder Bay Police have the James Street Bridge on the Southside of the city blocked off this morning as they are conducting an investigation.

The Thunder Bay Police Service are investigating what the service says is a serious incident that occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 29 in the area of James Street South and Gore Street West.

A scene is being held and the public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

James Street, between Gore Street and the James Street Swing Bridge, is blocked to traffic at this time. At this time only southbound traffic can cross the James Street Swing bridge from Montreal Street

No other information is available at this time.

Developing story…