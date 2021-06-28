Canada’s IP Strategy supports the preservation and protection of Indigenous knowledge and cultural expressions

OTTAWA – INDIGENOUS – The safeguarding of Indigenous intellectual property, including intellectual property based on their knowledge and cultural expressions, is integral to the social, cultural and economic interests of Indigenous peoples. The protection and preservation of Indigenous intellectual property benefits Indigenous communities, businesses, innovators and creators.

“The Indigenous Intellectual Property Program supports our Government’s broader commitments towards reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and recognition of their rights. These grants will support Indigenous peoples’ efforts to develop, use, preserve and protect their intellectual property, including intellectual property based on their distinct knowledge and cultural expressions,” states François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

Minister Champagne announced the opening of the 2021 Indigenous Intellectual Property Program grants application process to provide greater opportunities for Indigenous peoples, including community organizations and Indigenous businesses, to build their intellectual property (IP) awareness and capacity, encourage use and participate in the development and implementation of related policies and programs in Canada and abroad.

Launched in 2018 as a part of Canada’s first-ever IP Strategy, the Program promotes a more inclusive IP system that is reflective of the needs and interests of Indigenous peoples, starting with initiatives focused on education, awareness raising and capacity-building. The Program’s grants will support travel, initiatives and projects relating to the relationship between IP and the protection of Indigenous knowledge and Indigenous cultural expressions.

The application process for the 2021 Indigenous Intellectual Property Program grants will close on September 8, 2021.

Quick facts