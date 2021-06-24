Sioux Lookout, ON – A summer storm system swept through Sioux Lookout last night, with strong winds causing significant damage. Trees and power lines were downed. There was damage to homes, outbuildings, fences, vehicles, and property. This includes significant damage to the roof of one of our local hotels, as well as damages to Municipal facilities.

“We are still assessing damage to Municipal facilities,” explains Municipal Clerk, Brian MacKinnon. “We are aware of damage to the Sioux Lookout Public Library roof, the Municipal Office roof, and the Recreation Centre/Memorial Arena roof. Several trees are down in our Municipal cemeteries as well.”

Sioux Lookout Hydro crews have been working non-stop since the storm ended, including assistance from a Hydro One helicopter. It is estimated that approximately 1,000 households continue to be without power. Rural customers are unlikely to have power restored before tomorrow, at the earliest. Three line crews from SynergyNorth, along with various equipment and a forestry crew, are being brought in to assist with the undertaking.

Due to storm damage, approximately 90 patients of the Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority (SLFNHA) were displaced from the Sunset Inn and Suites due to the damage to the hotel. The Municipality has offered assistance to SLFNHA in securing accommodations for these patients.

Mayor Doug Lawrance declared a State of Emergency this morning, in response to the event, which allows the Municipality to access provincial funding. This funding can help with recovery, should the need arise. Meanwhile, the Municipality has been in contact with our insurance company to advise them of possible claims related to the storm.

No major damage was reported at the airport and service has not been interrupted. There have been reports of damage to aircraft by some airport tenants.

Public Works crews were out throughout the night, clearing roads and keeping access open for emergency vehicles. They continue to work cleaning up on smaller roads. No washouts were reported from the rainfall. Additionally, there were no reported issues with municipal water or sewer services.

The Municipality would like to acknowledge the staff at Sioux Lookout Hydro, our Public Works crews, members of the Sioux Lookout Fire Department, as well as Sioux Lookout OPP for their tireless efforts throughout the night and morning, clearing fallen trees and debris to ensure that roads were open for travel.