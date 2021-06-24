Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Some warmer weather over the past several days.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

Thunder Bay on Thursday can expect mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. Skies will be clearing in the morning. High 25 for the day with the Humidex at 29. UV index 9 or very high.

In the evening expect clear skies, a nice night for a fire with friends. Skies will becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low overnight of 11.

Sioux Lookout Weather

After a stormy night in Sioux Lookout, we are calling for sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High for Thursday will be 23 with the Humidex at 25. UV index 8 or very high.

For the evening, we are calling for partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the evening. Clearing before morning. Low overnight of 14.

Washaho Cree Nation

Last night for a time Washaho was Ontario’s coolest place with a temperature of 10 degrees. For Thursday, we are calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Skies will becoming cloudy late in the morning. Wind will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 60. High for the day will be 15.

Mainly cloudy skies overnight with a 30 per cent chance of showers before morning. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h. Low overnight of 8.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is 13 to start your Thursday in Kenora. Skies will be sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 perc ent chance of showers in the afternoon. High for the day will be 24 with the Humidex at 26. UV index 8 or very high.

Partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers are possible early in the evening. Low overnight of 15.