Thunder Bay – Thunder Bay Police arrested four people, seized cocaine and a loaded handgun following the search of a south-side home Wednesday evening. Two of the suspects arrested are from the Toronto area, and two are local people.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 100 block of Maplewood Street South at about 5:15 pm on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Police obtained a warrant to search the home as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity.

Four suspects, two local to Thunder Bay and two Toronto males, were located and arrested within the home. They were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A search of the home resulted in police locating and seizing a quantity of cocaine, a quantity of cash, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, firearm ammunition, and a loaded handgun.

The firearm was not properly stored and unregistered. Police also located a prohibited device associated with the firearm – a high-capacity magazine.

The estimated potential street value of the cocaine seized totals nearly $145,000 CAD. Cash seized is believed to total about $30,000CAD.

Fatah KULMIYE, 23, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

• Possession of a Prohibited Device

• Prohibited or Restricted Weapon with Ammunition

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Mustaf YUSUF, 26, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

• Possession of a Prohibited Device

• Prohibited or Restricted Weapon with Ammunition

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Fail to Comply with Undertaking

• Possession of Firearm/ Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

April Joy MACLAURIN, 43, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

• Possession of a Prohibited Device

• Prohibited or Restricted Weapon with Ammunition

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Janet Elizabeth SCHUTTE, 49, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Careless Storage of a Firearm

• Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

• Possession of a Prohibited Device

• Prohibited or Restricted Weapon with Ammunition

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Possession of Firearm/ Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

All suspects appeared in bail court on Thursday, June 24 and were remanded in custody at the Thunder Bay District Jail with future appearance dates.