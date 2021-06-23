Thunder Bay – Weather – The region is headed back to some more normal weather conditions. On Tuesday there were people turning on their furnaces in their homes with the chilly and very unusually cool temperatures for the start of summer.

Thunder Bay Outlook

It is 8 to start the morning in Thunder Bay. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Winds will becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High for the day will be 26 with the humidex making it feel more like 29. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight we are calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. There will be a few showers beginning near midnight as well as the risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low overnight of 16.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

It is 16 to start the morning in Sioux Lookout. We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Winds will becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High for Wednesday will be 26. Humidex will make it feel more like 29. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see showers ending after midnight and then mainly cloudy skies. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Winds will be southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 then light this evening. Low overnight of 13.

Attawapiskat Outlook

It is 12 to start your morning in Attawapiskat. Sunny skies with increasing cloudiness by this afternoon with a 30 per cent chance of showers by late this afternoon is forecast. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon. High of 19. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight, weather forecast is for periods of rain. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Rainfall will see local amounts from 20 to 30 mm. Winds will be southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 this evening then becoming light overnight. Low overnight of 12.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is 18 to start the morning in Kenora. We are calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Winds will becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High of 28 with the Humidex at 32. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see showers ending near midnight then partly cloudy skies. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light early this evening. Low 13.